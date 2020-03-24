Overview

Dr. Purushottam Garg, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Milton, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Meerut University / L.L.R.M. Medical College and is affiliated with Grove Hill Memorial Hospital, Jay Hospital, Santa Rosa Medical Center and Thomasville Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Garg works at Pea Ridge Family Care Center Inc. in Milton, FL with other offices in Pensacola, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.