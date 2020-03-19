Dr. Purvi Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Purvi Parikh, MD
Overview
Dr. Purvi Parikh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Parikh works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy & Asthma Associates of Murray Hill P C.35 E 35th St Rm 202, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 696-5682
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CBA Health Insurance
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parikh?
Dr. Parikh is FANTASTIC. She is smart, thorough and direct. Her experience diagnosing and understanding underlying immune issues makes her an extraordinary doctor. I wouldn't trust anyone else with my life.
About Dr. Purvi Parikh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Gujarati
- 1629212592
Education & Certifications
- Medical Center, Fellowship In Pediatric and Adult Allergy and Immunology
- Cleveland Clinic
- St. George's University School of Medicine
- Albert Einstein College Of Medicine Of Yeshiva University, Montefiore
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parikh accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parikh works at
Dr. Parikh speaks Gujarati.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.