Dr. Purvi Parikh, MD

Internal Medicine
3.3 (21)
Accepting new patients

Dr. Purvi Parikh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from St. George's University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Parikh works at Allergy & Asthma Associates of Murray Hill P C. in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy & Asthma Associates of Murray Hill P C.
    35 E 35th St Rm 202, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 696-5682

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Fungal Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Adults Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pediatric Allergies Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arkansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CBA Health Insurance
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 19, 2020
    Dr. Parikh is FANTASTIC. She is smart, thorough and direct. Her experience diagnosing and understanding underlying immune issues makes her an extraordinary doctor. I wouldn't trust anyone else with my life.
    Lydia R Leeds — Mar 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Purvi Parikh, MD
    About Dr. Purvi Parikh, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629212592
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical Center, Fellowship In Pediatric and Adult Allergy and Immunology
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • St. George's University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Albert Einstein College Of Medicine Of Yeshiva University, Montefiore
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Purvi Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parikh works at Allergy & Asthma Associates of Murray Hill P C. in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Parikh’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

