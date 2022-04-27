Dr. Saraiya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purvi Saraiya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Purvi Saraiya, MD
Dr. Purvi Saraiya, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.
Dr. Saraiya works at
Dr. Saraiya's Office Locations
-
1
Toledo Clinic Obgyn4235 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 479-5770
-
2
Wood County Hospital950 W Wooster St, Bowling Green, OH 43402 Directions (419) 728-0625
-
3
Surgical Specialists of Bowling Green LLC960 W Wooster St Ste 202, Bowling Green, OH 43402 Directions (419) 728-0625
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Wood County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is very friendly, knowledgeable, spent plenty of time with me and answered all my questions. I really like her after my first visit and will continue to see her.
About Dr. Purvi Saraiya, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1588612725
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
