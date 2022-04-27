Overview of Dr. Purvi Saraiya, MD

Dr. Purvi Saraiya, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.



Dr. Saraiya works at Toledo Clinic in Toledo, OH with other offices in Bowling Green, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.