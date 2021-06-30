Overview

Dr. Pushpa Gross, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mint Hill, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Gross works at Novant Health Carolina Family Physicians in Mint Hill, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.