Dr. Pushpa Nirmul, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Pushpa Nirmul, MD

Dr. Pushpa Nirmul, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverview, FL. They graduated from King George's Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.

Dr. Nirmul works at Pediatric Associates of Tampa Bay, Inc. in Riverview, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Nirmul's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Riverview/Winthrop
    11260 Sullivan St # 108, Riverview, FL 33578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 588-8451
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Pediatrics Associates of Tampa Bay
    602 Vonderburg Dr Ste 101, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 588-8452
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
Balanoposthitis
Circumcision
Asthma
Balanoposthitis
Circumcision

Treatment frequency



Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Pushpa Nirmul, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1700947918
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • King Edward Viii Hospital
    Medical Education
    • King George's Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pushpa Nirmul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Nirmul has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nirmul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nirmul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nirmul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nirmul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

