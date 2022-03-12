Overview

Dr. Pushpak Taunk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Taunk works at University of South Florida Medical Clinics in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Pancreatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.