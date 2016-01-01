Dr. Pushparanee Babusukumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Babusukumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pushparanee Babusukumar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.
Childrens Medical Group-kenosha Pediatrics6125 Green Bay Rd Ste 700, Kenosha, WI 53142 Directions (262) 654-8633
Psychiatric & Psychotherapy Clinic L. I Newman MD Sc Gen. Ptr.3601 30th Ave Ste 102, Kenosha, WI 53144 Directions (262) 654-0487
- Froedtert Kenosha Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Babusukumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Babusukumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babusukumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babusukumar works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Babusukumar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Babusukumar.
