Overview of Dr. Pushparanee Babusukumar, MD

Dr. Pushparanee Babusukumar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kenosha, WI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.



Dr. Babusukumar works at Childrens Medical Group-kenosha Pediatrics in Kenosha, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.