Overview

Dr. Pushpinder Dhillon, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Russian State Medical University|Russian State Medical University (Rsmu)|Russian State Medical University|Russian State Medical University (Rsmu) and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center, Reston Hospital Center, Mary Washington Hospital, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and Stafford Hospital.



Dr. Dhillon works at Maternal Fetal Specialists in Reston, VA with other offices in Fredericksburg, VA and Springfield, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.