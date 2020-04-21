See All Vascular Surgeons in Rancho Mirage, CA
Dr. Pushpinder Sivia, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.3 (23)
Map Pin Small Rancho Mirage, CA
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pushpinder Sivia, MD

Dr. Pushpinder Sivia, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.

Dr. Sivia works at Desert Vein & Vascular Institute in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sivia's Office Locations

    Desert Vein & Vascular Institute
    71780 San Jacinto Dr Bldg I, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 568-3461
    Vascular Surgery Associates
    39000 Bob Hope Dr Ste K108, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 568-3461

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 21, 2020
    Vicky Hayes — Apr 21, 2020
    About Dr. Pushpinder Sivia, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pushpinder Sivia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sivia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sivia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sivia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sivia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sivia works at Desert Vein & Vascular Institute in Rancho Mirage, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sivia’s profile.

    Dr. Sivia has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sivia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sivia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sivia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sivia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sivia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

