Overview of Dr. Pushpinder Sivia, MD

Dr. Pushpinder Sivia, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Sivia works at Desert Vein & Vascular Institute in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.