Dr. Pushpinder Sivia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pushpinder Sivia, MD
Dr. Pushpinder Sivia, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College and Hospital and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Sivia works at
Dr. Sivia's Office Locations
Desert Vein & Vascular Institute71780 San Jacinto Dr Bldg I, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 568-3461
Vascular Surgery Associates39000 Bob Hope Dr Ste K108, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 568-3461
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Inland Empire Health Plan
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sivia repaired my Aortic Aneurysm and I have had no problems. He did an excellent job. He also is very good about checking it constantly and following up. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Pushpinder Sivia, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida
- SUNY Upstate Medical Center
- SUNY Syracuse
- Dayanand Medical College and Hospital
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sivia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sivia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sivia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sivia has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sivia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Sivia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sivia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sivia, there are benefits to both methods.