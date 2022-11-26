Dr. Kahlon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pushpinderdeep Kahlon, MD
Overview of Dr. Pushpinderdeep Kahlon, MD
Dr. Pushpinderdeep Kahlon, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Merced, CA.
Dr. Kahlon works at
Dr. Kahlon's Office Locations
1
Raymond C. Tan MD A Professional Corporation3850 G ST, Merced, CA 95340 Directions (209) 579-5628
2
Merced333 Mercy Ave, Merced, CA 95340 Directions (209) 564-3600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He's a great Doctor I recommend him.
About Dr. Pushpinderdeep Kahlon, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1710229380
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kahlon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kahlon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kahlon works at
Dr. Kahlon has seen patients for Anemia, Tobacco Use Disorder and Vitamin B Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kahlon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kahlon has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kahlon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kahlon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kahlon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.