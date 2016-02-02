Dr. Pyone Maung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pyone Maung, MD is an Obesity Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obesity Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Institute Of Medicine Mandalay, University Of Mandalay and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Maung works at
Locations
-
1
Walk in Womens Gynecology Pllc535 CLINTON AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Directions (646) 962-9200Monday12:00pm - 4:00pmThursday9:30am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amida Care
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Dr. Maung is a good Medical doctor. She is a no nonsense person. I feel ver comfortable telling her personal medical information.
About Dr. Pyone Maung, MD
- Obesity Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Burmese
- 1205866357
Education & Certifications
- Long Island College Hospital
- Institute Of Medicine Mandalay, University Of Mandalay
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maung accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maung works at
Dr. Maung speaks Burmese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Maung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.