Dr. Qahtan Abdulfattah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Qahtan Abdulfattah, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Al-Baath University, Faculty Of Medicine|Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Dr. Abdulfattah's Office Locations
The Headache & Neurology Clinic11323 Cortez Blvd # 11323, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 632-6042Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for 9 years of Dr Fattah. He is very caring and takes very good care of his patients. He is always available if you need his help!!! 5 stars all the way!
About Dr. Qahtan Abdulfattah, MD
- Neuromuscular Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1558370411
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- State University Of New York|Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center|Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- Al-Baath University, Faculty Of Medicine|Faculty Of Medicine
Dr. Abdulfattah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdulfattah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdulfattah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abdulfattah has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdulfattah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abdulfattah speaks Arabic.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdulfattah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdulfattah.
