Overview of Dr. Qahtan Abdulfattah, MD

Dr. Qahtan Abdulfattah, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Al-Baath University, Faculty Of Medicine|Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.



Dr. Abdulfattah works at The Headache & Neurology Clinic in Brooksville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.