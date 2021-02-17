Overview of Dr. Qais Wahidi, MD

Dr. Qais Wahidi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center.



Dr. Wahidi works at Meena Medical Group, Folsom, CA in Folsom, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.