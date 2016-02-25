Overview of Dr. Qaisar Shah, MD

Dr. Qaisar Shah, MD is a Neurovascular Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Neurovascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Bryn Mawr Hospital and Capital Health Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at United Anesthesia Services in Abington, PA with other offices in Blue Bell, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.