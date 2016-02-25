See All Neurosurgeons in Abington, PA
Super Profile

Dr. Qaisar Shah, MD

Neurovascular Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Qaisar Shah, MD

Dr. Qaisar Shah, MD is a Neurovascular Surgery Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Neurovascular Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital, Bryn Mawr Hospital and Capital Health Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Shah works at United Anesthesia Services in Abington, PA with other offices in Blue Bell, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurovascular Associates of Abington
    1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Neurovascular Associates of Abington
    721 Arbor Way, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm
Acute Stroke Therapy With Tissue Plasminogen Activator
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Acute Stroke Therapy With Tissue Plasminogen Activator
Alzheimer's Disease

Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Acute Stroke Therapy With Tissue Plasminogen Activator Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Artery Disorders Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Lesions Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Stroke-Like Aphasia Chevron Icon
Stroke-Like Dysarthria Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Transient Global Amnesia Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 25, 2016
    I was a nurse for 40 years. He makes you as part of the patients family feels comfortable Speaks to you in language you unsderstand Never makes you feel rushed Will answer and all questions Even the patient is unconscious Will take you out of patient room just in case the patient might be able to hear
    Debra eskin in Doylestown, pa — Feb 25, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Qaisar Shah, MD

    • Neurovascular Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Urdu
    • Male
    • 1346322823
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania|University Of Minnesota Hospital and Clinic
    • Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
    • Flushing Hospital Medical Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital
    • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
    • Bronson Methodist Hospital
    • Bryn Mawr Hospital
    • Capital Health Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Qaisar Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

