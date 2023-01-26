Dr. Qaisar Usmani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Usmani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Qaisar Usmani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Qaisar Usmani, MD
Dr. Qaisar Usmani, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College - Rawalpindi, Pakistan and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus.
Dr. Usmani works at
Dr. Usmani's Office Locations
-
1
SNS Rheumatology Associates2333 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd Ste J, Hamilton, NJ 08619 Directions (844) 230-2000
-
2
SNS Rheumatology Associates101 Prospect St Ste 107, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (844) 230-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had an excellent experience with Dr. Usmani. He is knowledgeable, professional and has great bedside manners. I highly recommend him to anyone in need of medical care.
About Dr. Qaisar Usmani, MD
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1548364896
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hlth Sys
- Capitol Hlth Sys
- Capitol Hlth Sys
- Rawalpindi Medical College - Rawalpindi, Pakistan
- Rawalpindi Medical College, University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Usmani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Usmani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Usmani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Usmani works at
Dr. Usmani has seen patients for Arthritis, Limb Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Usmani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Usmani speaks Hindi, Spanish and Urdu.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Usmani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Usmani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Usmani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Usmani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.