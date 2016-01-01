Dr. Qaisar Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Qaisar Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Qaisar Khan, MD
Dr. Qaisar Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Thornton, CO. They graduated from The AGA Khan University Medical College Karachi and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center and Platte Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Heart and Vein Surgery Center LLC805 E 144th Ave Ste 200, Thornton, CO 80023 Directions (720) 821-3934
-
2
Advanced Heart and Vein Center4105 E Florida Ave, Denver, CO 80222 Directions (720) 821-3937
Hospital Affiliations
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Platte Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Qaisar Khan, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1952344301
Education & Certifications
- Jacobi Medical Center - Bronx, NY
- Jacobi Medical Center - Bronx, NY
- The AGA Khan University Medical College Karachi
- Cardiovascular Disease
