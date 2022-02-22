Dr. Qamar Khan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Qamar Khan, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Qamar Khan, DO is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in South Jordan, UT. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with American Fork Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center, Jordan Valley Medical Center and Lone Peak Hospital.
Wasatch Pain Solutions - Salt Lake County Office661 W South Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan, UT 84095 Directions (385) 263-8495Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Wasatch Pain Solutions - Park City Office1441 Ute Blvd Ste 160, Park City, UT 84098 Directions (385) 250-1328MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday1:00pm - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Wasatch Pain Solutions - Utah County Office1988 W 930 N Ste B, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062 Directions (435) 228-7154Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- American Fork Hospital
- Intermountain Medical Center
- Jordan Valley Medical Center
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Kohn got the job done right!
- Regenerative Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1407026420
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- Rush University Medical Center
- RUSH UNIVERSITY
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine|Touro Univ Coll Of Osteo Med
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
