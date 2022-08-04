Dr. Qamar Raza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Qamar Raza, MD
Overview of Dr. Qamar Raza, MD
Dr. Qamar Raza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Dr. Raza's Office Locations
EmCare710 Cypress Creek Pkwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (214) 919-8932
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Listens well and provides meaningful feedback. Found him to be competent, trustworthy, and caring.
About Dr. Qamar Raza, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1417992744
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
