Dr. Qammar Rashid, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Qammar Rashid, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Dr. Rashid works at
Emory at Decatur Specialty Surgery2665 N Decatur Rd Ste 130, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 501-7081
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rashid performed my surgery 12 years ago. She was the most professional, knowledgeable, caring and kind doctor and person.
About Dr. Qammar Rashid, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Atlanta Medical Center
- howard university hospital
- Howard University College of Medicine
- Fairfield University
