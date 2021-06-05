See All General Surgeons in Decatur, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Qammar Rashid, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (29)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Qammar Rashid, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.

Dr. Rashid works at Emory Specialty Surgery in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Emory at Decatur Specialty Surgery
    2665 N Decatur Rd Ste 130, Decatur, GA 30033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 501-7081

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Emory Decatur Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Abdominal Abscess Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Mammography Requiring Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Breast Disorders Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spleen Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Pyramid Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Qammar Rashid, MD

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1225053994
    Education & Certifications

    • Atlanta Medical Center
    Internship
    • howard university hospital
    Medical Education
    • Howard University College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Fairfield University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Qammar Rashid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rashid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rashid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rashid works at Emory Specialty Surgery in Decatur, GA. View the full address on Dr. Rashid’s profile.

    Dr. Rashid has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rashid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Rashid. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rashid.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rashid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rashid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

