Overview

Dr. Qammar Rashid, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.



Dr. Rashid works at Emory Specialty Surgery in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.