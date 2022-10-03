Overview

Dr. Qanta Ahmed, MD is a Pulmonologist in Garden City, NY. They graduated from University Of Nottingham, Faculty Of Medicine & Health Sciences and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Ahmed works at NYU Langone Langone Sleep Medicine Associates in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and Sleep Study along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.