Dr. Qasim Jaffri, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Qasim Jaffri, DO
Dr. Qasim Jaffri, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Kenmore Mercy Hospital.
Dr. Jaffri's Office Locations
Jaffri Medical Associates LLC2800 Sweet Home Rd Ste 8, Buffalo, NY 14228 Directions (716) 691-0639
Hospital Affiliations
- Kenmore Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr quasism jaffri is great he listens to you and also gives u advise on other living situation
About Dr. Qasim Jaffri, DO
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1447469416
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaffri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaffri accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaffri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaffri has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Phobia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaffri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaffri. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaffri.
