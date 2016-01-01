Dr. Salimi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qasim Salimi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Qasim Salimi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in State College, PA.
They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3901 S Atherton St Ste 2, State College, PA 16801 Directions (814) 278-4631
-
2
Centre Emergency Medical Associates1800 E Park Ave, State College, PA 16803 Directions (814) 231-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Nittany Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salimi?
About Dr. Qasim Salimi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1972911089
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salimi has seen patients for Gastritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Salimi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salimi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.