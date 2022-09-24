See All Gastroenterologists in Shreveport, LA
Dr. Qiang Cai, MD

Gastroenterology
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Qiang Cai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from JIANGXI MEDICAL COLLEGE / KIANGSI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.

Dr. Cai works at Ochsner LSU Health - Gastroenterology Associates in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroparesis and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner LSU Health - Gastroenterology Associates
    1801 Fairfield Ave Ste 305, Shreveport, LA 71101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 626-0029
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Lsuhsc Shreveport
    1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 675-5982

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Emory University Hospital
  • Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastroparesis
Nausea
Pancreatitis
Gastroparesis
Nausea
Pancreatitis

Treatment frequency



Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Qiang Cai, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932112653
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JIANGXI MEDICAL COLLEGE / KIANGSI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Qiang Cai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cai works at Ochsner LSU Health - Gastroenterology Associates in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Dr. Cai’s profile.

    Dr. Cai has seen patients for Gastroparesis and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.