Dr. Qiang Cai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from JIANGXI MEDICAL COLLEGE / KIANGSI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.



Dr. Cai works at Ochsner LSU Health - Gastroenterology Associates in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroparesis and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.