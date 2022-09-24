Dr. Qiang Cai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Qiang Cai, MD
Overview
Dr. Qiang Cai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from JIANGXI MEDICAL COLLEGE / KIANGSI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport.
Locations
Ochsner LSU Health - Gastroenterology Associates1801 Fairfield Ave Ste 305, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 626-0029Friday9:00am - 5:00pm
Lsuhsc Shreveport1501 Kings Hwy, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions (318) 675-5982
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Ochsner Lsu Health Shreveport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cai?
Dr. Cai is knowledgeable and efficient with his time. We drive from Texas to see him because he is one of only a handful of doctors that can preform the G-POEM procedure. Dr. Cai even called my husband on our cellphone personally to check on him after being discharged from the hospital. In my humble opinion, Dr. Cai is an excellent Physician. Our experiences with him have been only positive.
About Dr. Qiang Cai, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1932112653
Education & Certifications
- JIANGXI MEDICAL COLLEGE / KIANGSI MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Cai works at
