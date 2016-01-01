Dr. Dong accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qianwen Dong, MD
Overview of Dr. Qianwen Dong, MD
Dr. Qianwen Dong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Dong works at
Dr. Dong's Office Locations
NY Glaucoma103 Quentin Rd Ste G11, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Directions (718) 645-2231Monday9:00am - 2:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Qianwen Dong, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1376958660
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Dong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dong works at
