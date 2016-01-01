Overview of Dr. Qin Fang, MD

Dr. Qin Fang, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from NORTH SICHUAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Valleywise Health Medical Center.



Dr. Fang works at Nevada Kidney Disease & Hypertension Centers in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.