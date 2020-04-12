Dr. Qing Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Qing Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Qing Chen, MD
Dr. Qing Chen, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from CHINA MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SHENYANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Comprehensive Care Of Nephrology3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 142 Bldg A, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 993-4949
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is the most caring Doctor! When my husband was sick and dying we could not have asked for a better doctor or more caring person I absolutely Love her and I never had a chance to tell her so I am telling her now! Love you Ann G. Bill’s Wife
About Dr. Qing Chen, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Chinese
- 1164494530
Education & Certifications
- CHINA MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / SHENYANG MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.