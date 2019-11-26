Dr. Qing Tai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Qing Tai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Qing Tai, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Nanjing Medical College|Nanjing Medical University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Tai works at
Locations
-
1
Center for Pain Management635 E Main St Ste 1, Bridgewater, NJ 08807 Directions (908) 460-3925
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Tai for pain management of my back for around 8 years. When I completely blew out 1 of my discs 6 years ago I called him because the pain was debilitating, I had been to him 2 days prior for a successful epidural follow up visit . When he saw me he sent me for an MRI and wanted me back with the results which he determined was a blown out disc. He called the head of neurology for my local hospital . Surgery would be needed. The whole process from injury to surgery only took 3 days. The look on Dr Tai’s face and in his eyes was one of genuine care and compassion. I have had multiple epidurals and he has never hurt me. My pain is constant but controlled to a minimum to were I can work and function on a daily basis. I would highly recommend Dr Tai to anyone with pain. Thank you Dr Tai
About Dr. Qing Tai, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1093750069
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University|Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Umdnj New Jersey Med School|UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School, Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation
- Nanjing Medical College|Nanjing Medical University
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tai using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tai works at
Dr. Tai has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tai speaks Chinese.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tai. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.