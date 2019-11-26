Overview

Dr. Qing Tai, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Bridgewater, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Nanjing Medical College|Nanjing Medical University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.



Dr. Tai works at CENTER FOR PAIN MANAGEMENT in Bridgewater, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.