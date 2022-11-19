Dr. Qing Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Qing Zhang, MD
Dr. Qing Zhang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Hunan Medical University, Changsha and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Susan E McCormick, MD1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 223-2319Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Gastroenterology19116 33rd Ave W, Lynnwood, WA 98036 Directions (206) 223-2319
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Zhang is very capable and efficient. I had endoscopy with her twice. She explained everything clearly and gave top notch care. She is my top doctor to go to. Thank you for the excellent job you did together with your caring team.
About Dr. Qing Zhang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University Medical Center
- Hunan Medical University, Changsha
Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
