Overview

Dr. Qing Zhang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Hunan Medical University, Changsha and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Zhang works at Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Lynnwood, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.