Dr. Pu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qinghua (Richard) Pu, MD
Overview of Dr. Qinghua (Richard) Pu, MD
Dr. Qinghua (Richard) Pu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CHONGQING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHUNKING UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Pu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pu's Office Locations
-
1
Maimonides Med Ctr Vsclr Srgry947 49th St, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-7957
-
2
Millenium Urology Pllc745 64th St Ste 4, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 283-7957Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pu?
About Dr. Qinghua (Richard) Pu, MD
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1952741431
Education & Certifications
- Staten Island University Hospital - North
- Maimonides Medical Center
- CHONGQING MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHUNKING UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pu works at
Dr. Pu has seen patients for Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.