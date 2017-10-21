Dr. Qingxuan Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Qingxuan Wu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Qingxuan Wu, MD
Dr. Qingxuan Wu, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Wu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wu's Office Locations
-
1
Alamo Neurology Consultants PA9730 Westover Hills Blvd Ste 105, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 520-7160
-
2
New Beginnings OB/GYN Assocs11212 State Highway 151 Ste 200, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 520-7160
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wu?
I was trying to find a good dr for my brother. I am very blessed to have found the clinic. Very nice, scheduled appt very fast and Michelle called back like she said she would. Great front office.
About Dr. Qingxuan Wu, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1548440340
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu works at
Dr. Wu has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.