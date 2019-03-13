Dr. Qionna Tinney Railey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tinney Railey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Qionna Tinney Railey, MD
Overview
Dr. Qionna Tinney Railey, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.
Dr. Tinney Railey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Qionna M Tinney MD5318 Highgate Dr Ste 132, Durham, NC 27713 Directions (919) 342-8870
Hospital Affiliations
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tinney Railey?
Dr. Tinney is the easiest person let alone doctor that I have ever met. She is very genuine in her conservative medication approach. She will make you feel at ease and takes the time to educate you about the medicine and your overall condition. She was on time and even took extra time to make sure I was comfortable.
About Dr. Qionna Tinney Railey, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1093933863
Education & Certifications
- U NC Chapel Hill
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Wake Forest University
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tinney Railey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tinney Railey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tinney Railey works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tinney Railey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tinney Railey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tinney Railey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tinney Railey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.