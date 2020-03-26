Overview of Dr. Quan Tran, MD

Dr. Quan Tran, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lutz, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Tran works at Healthpoint Medical Group Inc in Lutz, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.