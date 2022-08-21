Dr. Quang Luu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Quang Luu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Quang Luu, MD
Dr. Quang Luu, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Luu works at
Dr. Luu's Office Locations
-
1
Head & Neck Associates Inc26726 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 200, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-4361
-
2
Head and Neck Associates of Orange County24411 Health Center Dr Ste 370, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 364-4361
-
3
Head and Neck Associates of Orange County18 Endeavor Ste 208, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 364-4361
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Luu?
Dr. Luu did my surgery while he was still at UCLA back in January 2018. He saved my life. I had mucosal melanoma that had eaten part of orbit away, broke the dura (brain barrier) by the time I saw him. I live in Las Vegas and my local GP thought it was a sinus infection when I had pain in my eye lid. Finally I convinced a local ENT to do MRI of brain and orbit after two months since I couldn’t get into see him any earlier. Dr. Luu was very thorough in his explanation of the surgery and spent hours talking to me afterwards. If you need a good ENT, I highly recommend using him. He really cares about his patients well being.
About Dr. Quang Luu, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1861528663
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luu works at
Dr. Luu has seen patients for Nosebleed, Dysphagia and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Luu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.