Dr. Quang Nguyen, DO

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.1 (89)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Quang Nguyen, DO is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Henderson, NV. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University and is affiliated with Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Nguyen works at Woodson Dermatology in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Woodson Dermatology
    229 N Pecos Rd Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 605-5750
  2. 2
    The Peds
    5235 S Durango Dr Ste 103, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 851-7287
  3. 3
    Las Vegas Endocrinology
    2865 Siena Heights Dr Ste 140, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 605-5750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Thyroid Goiter
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Thyroid Goiter

Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Nerve Release Testing Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Familial Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Metabolic Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 89 ratings
    Patient Ratings (89)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Quang Nguyen, DO

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English, Spanish and Vietnamese
    • 1053516542
    Education & Certifications

    • Banner Good Samaritan
    • University of Nevada, Reno
    • University of Nevada, Reno
    • Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Quang Nguyen, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Vitamin B Deficiency, Vitamin D Deficiency and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

