Overview of Dr. Quang Quach, MD

Dr. Quang Quach, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Westminster, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Quach works at Quang Chi Quach A Professional Medical Corp. in Westminster, CA with other offices in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Outer Ear Infection and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.