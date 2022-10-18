Dr. Quang Ton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Quang Ton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Quang Ton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Middletown, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center, Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus and St. Anthony Community Hospital.
Locations
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp155 Crystal Run Rd # 202, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 703-6999
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus
- St. Anthony Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ton explains everything very clearly, is very patient with questions I have, and is fast with prescriptions and bloodwork. I couldn't ask for a better endocrine specialist.
About Dr. Quang Ton, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Englewood Hosp & Med Ctr
- Englewood Ho
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ton.
