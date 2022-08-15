Overview of Dr. Quanita Crable, MD

Dr. Quanita Crable, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.



Dr. Crable works at Dr. Quanita Crable OBGYN/P.A. in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.