Overview of Dr. Quasir Raza, MD

Dr. Quasir Raza, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Karnataka Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences|Karnataka Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences|Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College|Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Raza works at LewisGale Physicians - Salem in Salem, VA with other offices in Roanoke, VA and Daleville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.