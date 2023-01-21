Dr. Quentin Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Quentin Allen, MD
Overview of Dr. Quentin Allen, MD
Dr. Quentin Allen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Jupiter, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Allen works at
Dr. Allen's Office Locations
Jupiter location600 University Blvd Ste 100, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 839-2780Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tradition10050 SW Innovation Way, Port St Lucie, FL 34987 Directions (772) 345-1500
Florida Vision Institute1515 N Flagler Dr Ste 500, West Palm Beach, FL 33401 Directions (561) 659-9700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Vision Institute1050 SE Monterey Rd Ste 104, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 283-2020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I needed cataract surgery in both eyes, and I chose Dr. Quentin Allen at Florida Vision as my surgeon. He was very thoughtful and thoroughly explained my options. He recommended a Vivity Toric lens for one of my eyes and a PanOptix lens for the other. I was a little nervous prior to the surgeries but both surgeries went extremely well. I am very satisfied with my new 'bionic' eyes and would recommend Dr. Allen to anyone.
About Dr. Quentin Allen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164483301
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Drusen, Cataract and Senile Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Allen speaks Spanish.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.