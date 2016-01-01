Dr. Quentin Dolphin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dolphin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Quentin Dolphin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Quentin Dolphin, MD
Dr. Quentin Dolphin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dolphin's Office Locations
Suboxone304 Frankstown Rd, Altoona, PA 16602 Directions (814) 381-5578
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Geisinger Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Quentin Dolphin, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1780798413
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jeff U Hosp
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Pennsylvania State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dolphin works at
