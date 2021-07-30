Dr. Quentin Phung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Quentin Phung, MD
Overview of Dr. Quentin Phung, MD
Dr. Quentin Phung, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clifton Park, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
New York Pain Mgmt. Pllc9 Old Plank Rd Ste 100, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 371-0777
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
So I was in an accident and it did some damage to my back,I could barely walk because the pain was so bad I went to see Dr Phung after being referred to him by another physician, and even though I was hopeless because I was referred to so many other doctors ,prior to being referred to him thinking what could he do that the others haven't. after running his own test and seeing the damage on the MRI n being well informed that the other treatments did not work he suggested that we try radiofrequency to burn the nerves, I was hesitant and scared but desperate to get away from the pain that I would have tried anything, so over the course of 3 months he did the procedures on both sides, of my back and I tell you what a difference once I was done healing I was up I was walking ,I wasn't looking for a place to sit or lay down because of pain prior to the procedures were so bad ,I was up and going, I even lost weight cuz I was able to get up n walk again.I highly recommend Dr Phung to everyone.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phung has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Phung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.