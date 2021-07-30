See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Clifton Park, NY
Dr. Quentin Phung, MD

Pain Medicine
4.2 (20)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Quentin Phung, MD

Dr. Quentin Phung, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clifton Park, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Phung works at New York Pain Management in Clifton Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Phung's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New York Pain Mgmt. Pllc
    9 Old Plank Rd Ste 100, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 371-0777

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 30, 2021
    So I was in an accident and it did some damage to my back,I could barely walk because the pain was so bad I went to see Dr Phung after being referred to him by another physician, and even though I was hopeless because I was referred to so many other doctors ,prior to being referred to him thinking what could he do that the others haven't. after running his own test and seeing the damage on the MRI n being well informed that the other treatments did not work he suggested that we try radiofrequency to burn the nerves, I was hesitant and scared but desperate to get away from the pain that I would have tried anything, so over the course of 3 months he did the procedures on both sides, of my back and I tell you what a difference once I was done healing I was up I was walking ,I wasn't looking for a place to sit or lay down because of pain prior to the procedures were so bad ,I was up and going, I even lost weight cuz I was able to get up n walk again.I highly recommend Dr Phung to everyone.
    Jul 30, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Quentin Phung, MD
    About Dr. Quentin Phung, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306040936
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Quentin Phung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Phung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Phung works at New York Pain Management in Clifton Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Phung’s profile.

    Dr. Phung has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Phung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phung.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

