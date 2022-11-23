Dr. Quentin Tanko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Quentin Tanko, MD
Overview of Dr. Quentin Tanko, MD
Dr. Quentin Tanko, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, Community Howard Regional Health, Riverview Health and Sanford Worthington Medical Center.
Dr. Tanko's Office Locations
Hughston Clinic - Kissimmee2285 N CENTRAL AVE, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 214-7980
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo
- Community Howard Regional Health
- Riverview Health
- Sanford Worthington Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I took my mother with a broken arm to see the doctor. He provided good advise about how to improve her overall health and daily routine. We appreciate his patience and care .
About Dr. Quentin Tanko, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Research Center
- Fort Wayne Med Edn Program
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Tanko has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanko accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanko has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanko has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanko on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanko. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanko.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanko, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanko appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.