Overview of Dr. Quentin Tanko, MD

Dr. Quentin Tanko, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED|CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo, Community Howard Regional Health, Riverview Health and Sanford Worthington Medical Center.



Dr. Tanko works at Hughston Clinic - Kissimmee in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.