Dr. Quentin Van Meter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Quentin Van Meter, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.
Dr. Van Meter works at
Locations
Van Meter Pediatric Endocrinology PC1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 475, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (678) 961-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Meter?
I’ve been going to him since I was 9. He’s amazing and even agreed to keep me as a patient until I finish my undergrad degrees since my college has no good endocrinologists nearby. I wouldn’t recommend anyone else!
About Dr. Quentin Van Meter, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1245265453
Education & Certifications
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Meter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Meter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Meter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Meter works at
Dr. Van Meter has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1 and Short Stature, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Meter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Meter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Meter.
