Dr. Quinn Fauria, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Foot & Ankle Institute of the West A Podiatry Corp.18433 Roscoe Blvd Ste 214, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 623-4455
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fauria did my bunion surgery about five years ago. Everything was perfect I am in no pain and I would recommend him highly. Everyone in the office was very professional and courteous.
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Fauria has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fauria accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fauria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fauria has seen patients for Bunion, Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fauria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Fauria. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fauria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fauria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fauria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.