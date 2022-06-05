Dr. Quintarias Lester, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Quintarias Lester, DDS
Dr. Quintarias Lester, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Brooklyn Park, MN.
Dental Care of Brooklyn Park5901 94th Ave N Ste 105, Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Directions (763) 265-3613
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1235621863
Dr. Lester has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lester accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lester using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lester. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lester.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.