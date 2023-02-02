Dr. Quinten Vanderwerf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanderwerf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Quinten Vanderwerf, MD
Overview of Dr. Quinten Vanderwerf, MD
Dr. Quinten Vanderwerf, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Vanderwerf's Office Locations
Desert Ear Nose Throat Medical Group Inc.39000 Bob Hope Dr Ste W301, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 340-4566
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr, Vanderwerf for my ENT issues for many years. He has always been kind and honest w/ me. He explained my situation and what he could do to help me. He has been able to make my nasel issue much less distressing for me, which I very much appreciate. I like his ‘bed side manner’, he is easy to talk to. Highly recommend him for any ENT needs.
About Dr. Quinten Vanderwerf, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English, Dutch
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanderwerf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanderwerf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vanderwerf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanderwerf has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Laryngitis and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vanderwerf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vanderwerf speaks Dutch.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanderwerf. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanderwerf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanderwerf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanderwerf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.