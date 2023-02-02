Overview of Dr. Quinten Vanderwerf, MD

Dr. Quinten Vanderwerf, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Vanderwerf works at Desert Ear Nose & Throat in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Laryngitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.