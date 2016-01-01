Overview of Dr. Quintina Corteza, MD

Dr. Quintina Corteza, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWEST SHOALS COMMUNITY COLLEGE-PHIL CAMPBELL and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.



Dr. Corteza works at Quintina B. Corteza MD PA in Leesburg, FL with other offices in The Villages, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.