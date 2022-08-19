Dr. Quntao Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Quntao Yu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Quntao Yu, MD
Dr. Quntao Yu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Qingdao Medical College (Shandong, China) and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Yu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Yu's Office Locations
-
1
Colony Pediatricsquntao Yu MD4427 Highway 6 Ste J, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 565-8188
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Arizona PHCS
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Texas True Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yu?
Dr. Yu has been our family pediatrician for over 18 years. He is an amazing person and very knowledgeable in his profession. If you want top quality results go see Dr. Yu.
About Dr. Quntao Yu, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1982603304
Education & Certifications
- Driscoll Childrens Hospital
- Qingdao Medical College (Shandong, China)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu works at
Dr. Yu speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.