Dr. Quntao Yu, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Quntao Yu, MD

Dr. Quntao Yu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Qingdao Medical College (Shandong, China) and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Yu works at Colony Pediatrics in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Colony Pediatricsquntao Yu MD
    4427 Highway 6 Ste J, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 565-8188

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Breath Testing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Arizona PHCS
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Texas True Choice
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Aug 19, 2022
    Dr. Yu has been our family pediatrician for over 18 years. He is an amazing person and very knowledgeable in his profession. If you want top quality results go see Dr. Yu.
    Sugar Land Resident — Aug 19, 2022
    About Dr. Quntao Yu, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1982603304
    Education & Certifications

    • Driscoll Childrens Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Qingdao Medical College (Shandong, China)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Quntao Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yu speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Spanish.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

