Dr. Quoc-Anh Thai, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
4.4 (133)
Overview of Dr. Quoc-Anh Thai, MD

Dr. Quoc-Anh Thai, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center|The Johns Hopkins Hospital

Dr. Thai works at Houston Methodist in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Thai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist
    18123 Upper Bay Rd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90212

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Sep 25, 2020
    Dr. Thai has great bedside manners. He makes the procedure non stressful and was a hoot and visited with my sister and me before and after my surgery. The surgery went well and has helped me tremendously. I am sad that he has recently left.
    Sep 25, 2020
    About Dr. Quoc-Anh Thai, MD

    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    • English, American Sign Language, Burmese, Chinese, Georgian, Hebrew, Minnan, Russian and Ukrainian
    • Male
    • 1558328278
    Education & Certifications

    • Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital|The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
    • Guadalupe County Hospital
    • Houston Methodist Hospital
    • Memorial Regional Hospital
    • North Hawaii Community Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thai works at Houston Methodist in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Thai’s profile.

    Dr. Thai has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Thai speaks American Sign Language, Burmese, Chinese, Georgian, Hebrew, Minnan, Russian and Ukrainian.

    133 patients have reviewed Dr. Thai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

