Overview of Dr. Quoc-Anh Thai, MD

Dr. Quoc-Anh Thai, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center|The Johns Hopkins Hospital



Dr. Thai works at Houston Methodist in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.