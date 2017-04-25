See All Urologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Quoc-Dien Trinh, MD

Urology
4.9 (8)
Map Pin Small Boston, MA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Quoc-Dien Trinh, MD

Dr. Quoc-Dien Trinh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They completed their fellowship with Henry Ford Hospital

Dr. Trinh works at General Surgical Specialties in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Prostate Removal and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Trinh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    General Surgical Specialties
    45 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 525-7350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Cooley Dickinson Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital
  • Salem Hospital
  • South Shore Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Removal
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Removal
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance

Treatment frequency



Prostate Cancer
Prostate Removal
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Bladder Cancer
Prostate Biopsy
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Bladder Surgery
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Cystectomy
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Bladder Exstrophy Repair
Cancer
Cystoscopy
da Vinci® Prostate Removal
Epididymitis
Hypogonadism
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure
Pelvic Abscess
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy)
Prostatic Abscess
Radical Cystectomy and Prostate Removal
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Ureteroneocystostomy
Ureteroneocystostomy With Robotic Assistance
Urethral Dilation
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 25, 2017
    Exceptionally prompt, awesome staff, great Dr.
    Thomas D in Lincoln, RI — Apr 25, 2017
    About Dr. Quoc-Dien Trinh, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Vietnamese
    NPI Number
    • 1043585557
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • Universite de Montreal
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Quoc-Dien Trinh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trinh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trinh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trinh works at General Surgical Specialties in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Trinh’s profile.

    Dr. Trinh has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, Prostate Removal and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trinh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Trinh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trinh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trinh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trinh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

